24.08.2022 16:35:55
TDCX Adds 14% On Improved Quarterly Results, Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider TDCX Inc. (TDCX) are rising more than 14% Wednesday morning after reporting improved second-quarter results.
Profit for the second quarter increased to $19.26 million from $16.1 million a year ago. EPS for the quarter increased to S$0.19 from S$0.18 in the previous year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $21.83 million or $0.15 per share (S$0.21).
Quarterly revenue increased 23.3% year-on-year to $116.6 million.
Looking forward to the full year, TDCX has reaffirmed its revenue outlook in the range of S$650 million-S$675 million, a 17.1% to 21.6% growth year-over-year. "We continue to see our business development efforts take flight, adding 25 new logos since the start of the year. Among our new clients are two Southeast Asian market leaders, specifically a leading regional airline and one of the region's largest integrated car e-commerce platforms," said Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TDCX.
TDCX, currently at $8.06, has traded in the range of $6.52-$30.00 in the past 52 weeks.
