TDC a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4HJ / ISIN: US87190U1007
|
31.10.2025 02:00:11
TDCX sees global outsourcing supercycle opportunity; Positions company for next wave of growth with refreshed brand
|
Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TDCX, said, "Across industries, we're seeing companies re-evaluate how they operate in the digital economy. Forces such as AI adoption, digital transformation, the worldwide talent shift and new compliance demands are expanding the demand for specialized partners who can blend technology, data, and human intelligence to help businesses grow faster, smarter, and more sustainably. These form the perfect confluence of factors to drive a supercycle of growth in the global outsourcing industry."
A brand for velocity and navigation
At the heart of the new identity is the concept of the Future Path — a fluid line extending from the "T" in TDCX that symbolizes forward motion, agility, and shared purpose with clients as they navigate transformation.
The refreshed wordmark's clean geometry and rounded forms express precision, inclusivity, and balance, capturing TDCX's philosophy that technology and human empathy must move in harmony.
Mr. Junique, said, "For thirty years, TDCX has evolved ahead of the curve — from telesales to CX to digital services. Today, we enter our fourth iteration: AI as a growth power. The world is changing at an unprecedented speed. Enable the Future expresses our conviction that AI and human capability, working together, are the engines of the next growth cycle. As global confidence returns and industries invest in AI, automation, and digital trust, TDCX is perfectly positioned to help clients capture this momentum."
From outsourcing to orchestration
The brand refresh reflects TDCX's transformation into a strategic orchestrator of growth, moving beyond traditional outsourcing to deliver intelligence-led outcomes. Its three core engines — Enterprise CX, Digital Sales and Marketing, and Trust and Safety — are now augmented by embedded AI tools, analytics, and agile operating models designed to maximize performance and value creation.
TDCX's evolution and new identity mirrors its readiness to navigate this supercycle of global megatrends:
30th anniversary offer: Complimentary CX sentiment report
To commemorate its 30th anniversary, TDCX is offering a complimentary CX Sentiment Analysis Report to help businesses decode customer sentiment and identify growth opportunities. The report provides actionable insights on customer perception, satisfaction, and loyalty drivers. The limited-time offer runs until January 31, 2026, and can be accessed at TD30.tdcx.com.
Hashtag: #TDCX
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About TDCX
Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global customer experience solutions firm that provides customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across various industries. These include digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology and, travel and hospitality.
News Source: TDCX
31/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
