TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh Aktie

TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866790 / ISIN: US8723514084

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.10.2026 11:00:53

TDK H1 Profit Climbs, Raises FY26 Guidance, Lifts Dividend; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - TDK Corp. (TTDKY, 6762.T), a Japanese electronic components manufacturer, on Friday reported a significant increase in profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue.

Revenue growth was supported by strong demand for products used in AI data centers. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

TDK also raised its annual dividend forecast to ¥50 per share from the previous estimate of ¥40. The forecast comprises an interim dividend of ¥25 and a year-end dividend of ¥25.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares traded 7.22 percent lower, closing Friday at ¥2,572.

Looking ahead, TDK now expects attributable net profit of ¥280 billion, 43.1 percent higher than last year, compared with the earlier estimate of ¥225 billion. Basic earnings per share is now projected at ¥147.50, up from the previous guidance of ¥118.54.

Operating profit is now expected to grow 34 percent to ¥365 billion, compared to ¥295 billion expected previously.

Net sales are now projected at ¥3.05 trillion, a growth of 21.8 percent from last year, while previous forecast was ¥2.58 trillion.

For the first half, net profit attributable to owners rose 58.4 percent to ¥176.42 billion or ¥92.83 per share from ¥111.41 billion or ¥58.63 per share in the same period last year.

Operating profit climbed 41.0 percent to ¥208.156 billion from ¥147.627 billion in the prior year period.

Net sales grew 31.9 percent to ¥1.56 trillion from ¥1.18 trillion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh 16,64 -4,97% TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:11 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen