TDK Ventures invests in climate-tech startup, Divirod, to advance prediction of water-related catastrophes

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. invested in Boulder, CO-based climate-tech startup Divirod. Their sensor solution enables high-accuracy risk assessment of water levels to help predict and prepare for water-related catastrophes. Divirod's global sensor network leverages satellite input to generate analytics that provide decision makers, emergency services personnel, and insurers the real-time information they need to mitigate loss of life and high costs inflicted by such catastrophes. This is in fundamental alignment with TDK Ventures' digital transformation and sustainability tenets, and a key reason as to why it has partnered with Divirod to accelerate its data-as-a-service ("DaaS") model to market.

One of the best tools humanity can use to combat climate catastrophes is data; however, state-of-the-art predictive tools, such as weather forecasts, are limited. Weather predictions and forecasts lack high frequency and the validation of high-resolution "ground truth" (i.e., they have limited sensor input). Water-data sources are clearly sparse, antiquated, hardly ever in real time, and difficult to scale over a large area.

"It has become obvious that we can no longer afford to depend on outdated, sparse, and disparate monitoring networks to protect and warn our communities of the dangers of impending water disasters like floods," said Divirod CEO Dr. Javier Marti. "The only way to mitigate the dangers and huge economic losses from water risks anywhere in the world is by understanding, anticipating, and planning for the unforeseen effects of extreme environmental water-risk events."

Since recognizing these water risks in 2016, Divirod has designed a global radar system utilizing a satellite reflectometry technique that uses an advanced, proprietary sensor system to capture signals from satellites that bounce off the ground, creating a unique signature that correlates to characteristics of water on the surface.

Divirod's cloud-based software interprets these reflections to generate hydrological models and 3D maps of the surfaces of water, snow, or soil moisture content, enabling it to monitor the possibility of impending catastrophes. A network of these sensors has already been installed around the globe; all of which work together to provide real-time data and resolutions never before seen.

"Divirod is an incredible solution to a very dire social-equity gap. Flood risks and climate dangers affect hundreds of thousands and even millions of individuals every year," said TDK Ventures President Nicolas Sauvage. "Divirod has found a revolutionary way to enter the digital age for a sustainable benefit that can save lives with unit economics that will ensure ubiquitous coverage around the world. TDK Ventures is excited to partner with them and is determined to help Divirod accelerate its growth in any manner we can. The end results will be good for all of humanity, and that is exactly the kind of TDK Goodness we aim for."

Divirod is already partnering with industry giants such as Deutsche Telekom, Thales, Global Omnium, with TDK Ventures joining as an early partner and a $1 million investment. Several businesses and municipalities are trusting Divirod to monitor their properties, shorelines, and reservoirs. The company plans to extend its services to smart irrigation and insurance industries in the near future.

Early investors in Divirod continue to be enthusiastic about the company's prospects. "Our mission is to invest in outstanding entrepreneurs addressing the tremendous challenges and opportunities we are facing due to climate change," said Founder and Managing Partner of Thin Line Capital, Aaron Fyke. "We are thrilled to have a global investor of the caliber of TDK Ventures join us on this journey."

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com or reach out at contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com .

About Divirod

Divirod is building the most comprehensive local, national, and global environmental water-data network ever established. With the ability to rapidly deploy and measure all forms of water with millimeter precision, the Divirod network fills critical geographic data gaps and augments currently existing, but outdated, sparse, and disparate environmental water-monitoring systems that we are forced to rely upon today. Short-term, filling data gaps with Divirod network data enables localized and real-time "speed to knowledge/ action" for more-informed emergency responses to protect us from impending water risks that threaten properties, economies, and, most importantly, human lives. Over time, the increase in captured data, through the Divirod global network coverage, enhances smarter water-risk decisions, and guides critical resiliency initiatives to greatly minimize future water risks. To learn more, and become a part of the Divirod network, visit, https://divirod.com/, or email us at: water.team@divirod.com . Connect with Divirod on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

