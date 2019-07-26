26.07.2019 16:36:00

TDS and U.S. Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their second quarter operating results conference call on Aug. 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on Aug. 1, 2019 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS 
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2019.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-to-release-second-quarter-operating-results-on-aug-1-2019-and-host-conference-call-on-aug-2-2019-300891719.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular

NASDAQ Composite deutlich höher -- ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss überwiegend leichter
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung heute freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich schwächer, der DAX stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Freitag mehrheitlich nach.

