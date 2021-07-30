|
30.07.2021 16:41:00
TDS and UScellular to release second quarter operating results and host conference call on August 6, 2021
CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their second quarter operating results conference call on August 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. central time.
The companies will release their financial results on August 5, 2021 after market close.
To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of March 31, 2021.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-second-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-6-2021-301345225.html
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems; United States Cellular Corporation
