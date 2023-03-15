|
15.03.2023 21:12:00
TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2023 Annual General Meeting
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, approved a dividend of $2.36 per share at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 15, 2023. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.59, as follows:
Dividend Payment Details:
TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year
Payment Date
Record Date
3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023
June 2, 2023
May 19, 2023
4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023
September 1, 2023
August 18, 2023
1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024
December 1, 2023
November 17, 2023
2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024
March 1, 2024
February 16, 2024
ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-announces-approval-of-quarterly-dividends-by-shareholders-at-2023-annual-general-meeting-301773153.html
SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.
