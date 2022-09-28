TE Connectivity honored for sustainable technology innovations in energy, industrial and transportation industries

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has earned a GreenTech Award 2022/23 from the Swiss Institute for Quality Testing (SIQT) for the breadth of its recent innovations in sustainable technology.

The award was given to Switzerland-based companies that have distinguished themselves in one of eight sustainability segments defined by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a global intergovernmental forum created to develop policy standards to promote sustainable economic growth. SIQT, the awarding organization, is an independent market research institute based in Zurich that benchmarks companies against others in their industries.

TE was honored for the number of patents it received, as well as the influence of its advancements on other innovations, in three categories: Energy, Climate-Friendly Production of Goods and Transportation. TE engineers continue to advance technology that enables renewable energy sources, safer and more efficient factories, and electric and automated vehicles.

"Sustainability is an important part of our company's purpose, in how we manufacture our technology and what it enables," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "The work being done by TE's innovators globally is having a positive impact on our world and we are proud to be recognized for it."

SIQT scored each company based on the number of patents from patent offices worldwide from 2020-21, as well as any citations of its patents. Companies with an above average score in at least one of the technology fields were honored as winners of the GreenTech Award 2022/23.

For more information, visit www.qualitaetstest.ch/awards/green-tech-2022-23.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

