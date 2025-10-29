TE Connectivity Q4 Beats Street, Sees Q1 Above Market; Stock Gains In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - TE Connectivity Plc (TEL), while reporting higher fourth-quarter profit above market estimates, on Wednesday issued first-quarter outlook, expecting year-over-year growth, above the Street.

In the pre-market activity, TE Connectivity shares were gaining around 9 percent to trade at $257.14.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings per share from continuing operations to be approximately $2.33, an increase of 33 percent year over year, with adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.53, up 23 percent year over year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects sales of approximately $4.50 billion, a growth of 17 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent organically from last year. The Street is loking for sales of $4.34 billion for the year.

In the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $663 million or $2.22 per share, compared with $276 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $726 million or $2.44 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share.

The company's sales for the period rose 16.7 percent to $4.749 billion from $4.068 billion last year. The Street expected sales of $4.59 billion.

Orders increased 22 percent year over year to $4.7 billion.

