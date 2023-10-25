TE Connectivity to present at Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Robert W. Baird's 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 8, at 8:30 a.m. CSTat the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

