TE Connectivity to present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

CEO Terrence Curtin will discuss how TE benefits from a diverse portfolio

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Bernstein's 39th annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, at 8 a.m. EDTat the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

During the webcast, Curtin will discuss how TE has strategically positioned its portfolio to benefit from important technology and sustainability trends like electric vehicles, renewable energy, cloud computing and interventional medical procedures. He will also discuss the company's efforts to drive margin expansion and long-term growth. 

The webcast will be available for replay on the investor portion of TE's website at investors.te.com.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

