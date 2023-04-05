Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 14:27:00

TE Connectivity to report second quarter financial results on April 26, 2023

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 before trading begins on April 26, 2023. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com  
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (888) 330-3417 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 960-0804.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com  at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 26, 2023. 

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

