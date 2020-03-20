Teach to One: Math and School Partners Collaborate to Ensure Learning Continuity for Students

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With schools across the United States closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, teachers and parents face enormous challenges in their efforts to quickly transition to remote and virtual learning environments for their students. Teach to One: Math, an innovative learning model from New York-based nonprofit New Classrooms Innovation Partners , is supporting dozens of partner schools and districts by meeting students where they are—both academically and physically—and adapting its personalized learning model to a remote learning environment.

"We know that the lives of teachers, students, and their families are being upended in unimaginable ways," said Joel Rose, Co-Founder and CEO of New Classrooms. "As learning has largely shifted to the home environment, we have been able to leverage key aspects of Teach to One so that students can continue to access math curriculum, lessons, and assessments that are tailored to their unique strengths and needs."

A school-based model that integrates multiple learning modalities, Teach to One: Math provides teacher-led, collaborative, and independent learning experiences that are personalized for every student, every day. Like the vast majority of schools across the country, TTO partners have rapidly transitioned to remote learning environments.

This collaboration has enabled schools to transition key aspects of Teach to One: Math, such as daily scheduling, an adaptive curriculum, and exit slips, so that students and teachers can pick up where they left off the day before. As a result, teachers can remain continually connected to their students and support their progress each day. When schools do return to the physical environment of the classroom, teachers will know exactly where students are in their learning journey.

"Districts and schools are facing unprecedented challenges," said Chris Rush, Co-Founder and Chief Program Officer. "It's been encouraging to see how quickly teachers and students are adjusting to this new reality. They are able to pick up where they left off."

Founded in 2011, New Classrooms Innovation Partners is a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education by redesigning how a classroom works—from the use of technology, time, and physical space to the instruction and content that engages each student. The founders of New Classrooms were the leaders of an initiative within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named one of the Best Inventions of the Year. New Classrooms' first learning model, Teach to One: Math, ensures each student is learning the right math lesson, at the right time, and in the right way that best meets their strengths and needs. It is used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about New Classrooms, visit www.newclassrooms.org .

