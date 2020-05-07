Teacher Appreciation Week is Here with Empty Classrooms as Teachers Also Work to Cope with the Impact of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From Texas to Ohio, Phalen Leadership Academies' (PLA) teachers serve with love and have the unspoken challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic of coping with empty hallways, empty classrooms, and missing the children they work to inspire each day.

That challenge is magnified today as educators across the country celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

"It is so interesting how we have found ourselves doing social and emotional strategies with our teachers now to help them cope with missing the classroom, the love and the hugs from our scholars and daily interaction with our families," said PLA Texas Principal, Stephanie Hayes. Her campus hosted a Zoom comedian this week to thank teachers, offer comic relief and a sense of connection during this period of social distancing.

In Ohio at A+ Arts Academy the administrative team produced a remix about how much they miss their teachers. In Indianapolis scholars submitted a video thanking educators for making a difference . At PLA National, the team submitted a montage praising teachers for their inspiration and dedication acknowledging that in Phalen's 22 schools across the country-- teaching is the profession that makes all other professions possible.

"Our teachers are at the core of what we do," said PLA Founder and CEO, Earl Martin Phalen . "We have focused so much on what our scholars and families need during this time, but we cannot forget our teachers who have still, even now, showcased immense dedication to our schools and our scholars. Their work is incredible. We aren't surprised by the outpouring of love from scholars and school leaders. The teachers deserve it."

PLA network schools, like many schools across the country, are currently engaged in distance learning. Other Phalen Leadership Academy initiatives for Teacher Appreciation Week include Amazon gift cards, cards in the mail and constant messages to remind teachers that even though they can't be in the classroom--their immense value remains.

