WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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09.06.2026 10:03:21
Teacher protests in Mexico could spoil the World Cup party
Just before the opening of the World Cup, host country Mexico faces a political tug-of-war. Striking teachers have occupied the central fan zone and have pledged to continue protesting.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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