TeacherLists Joins National Association of Elementary School Principals Conference, July 2019

WRENTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeacherLists, the only end-to-end digital solution for school supply lists, today announced it will join the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and educational organizations across the country at the 2019 Pre-K – 8 Principals Conference from July 10-12 in Spokane, Wash. This three-day conference will bring together more than 1,500 industry experts, policy makers, and practitioners and will offer more than 100 educational sessions focused on topics unique to elementary and middle-level educators.

One of the main topic areas for this year's conference will be Innovative Strategies Through Technology and Techniques. Since TeacherLists' inception in 2012, the company's goal has been to offer free and simple technology to turn the antiquated process of creating and sharing school supply lists into a seamless method of communicating schools' needs to parents and students.

As part of their work with school leaders, TeacherLists will be available in the exhibition area in booth 616 to discuss the benefits of TeacherLists, share case studies of districts across the country that have used the platform and have seen great success in their back-to-school communication, and offer iPad demonstrations.

The NAESP conference is the premiere educational conference for principals that brings together leaders to collaborate on technology solutions that can help their schools succeed. "We are thrilled to be there to innovate alongside these principals and to share TeacherLists' story and best practices from districts across the country," says Charles Field, TeacherLists CEO. "Back-to-school is a key time to communicate and connect with parents and school families, and our technology helps schools begin their communication in a positive way. We're looking forward to sharing TeacherLists with the leaders at the NAESP conference and helping more of them take advantage of this free tool."

About the National Association of Elementary School Principals

Principals are the primary catalysts for creating lasting foundations for learning. Since 1921, the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) has been the leading advocate for elementary and middle-level principals in the U.S. and worldwide. NAESP advances the profession by developing policy, advancing advocacy, and providing professional learning and resources for instructional leadership, including specialized support and mentoring for early career principals. Key focus areas include pre-K–3 education, school safety, technology and digital learning, and effective educator evaluation. For more information about NAESP, please visit http://www.naesp.org. NAESP administers the National Principals Resource Center, the American Student Council Association, and the President's Education Awards and American Citizenship Awards Programs.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the smarter way to manage, find, and share school supply lists for teachers and parents, free of charge. After uploading a school supply list once, educators can easily update and link the list to a school or personal website. TeacherLists provides parents the freedom of accessing and finding the most updated school supply lists, 24-7. For more information about TeacherLists, visit http://www.teacherlists.com

