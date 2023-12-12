|
12.12.2023 16:30:00
TeachTown Named A Winner in 2023 Fortune Impact 20 List
WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, proudly announces its recognition as a winner in the prestigious 2023 Fortune Impact 20 list. This accolade spotlights TeachTown's commitment to boosting student outcomes and delivering equitable and inclusive access to the general education curriculum for our most complex learners.
"It is a tremendous honor to be named in the Fortune Impact 20 list alongside the top companies driving positive change globally," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "This recognition underscores TeachTown's ability to design transformative special education solutions that enhance learning experiences for students while empowering the educators who serve them."
The Impact 20 is a new Fortune list that recognizes venture-backed and private-equity-backed startups that focus on successfully tackling key social and environmental issues as part of their business models. The list is compiled by Fortune, in collaboration with leading experts, and evaluates companies based on:
Becker states, "TeachTown will continue to transform the delivery of specially designed instruction and remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to create a lasting impact on the lives of students."
About TeachTown:
TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
For Media Inquiries:
Megan Gilson
mgilson@teachtown.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teachtown-named-a-winner-in-2023-fortune-impact-20-list-302012855.html
SOURCE TeachTown
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet uneins -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen ruhigen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. Die Die Wall Street geht am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich in die Sitzung. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.