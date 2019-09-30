Tealium and Leanplum Form Strategic Partnership to Unify Data and Campaign Orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel engagement platform, and Tealium , the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, today announced their strategic partnership to enhance marketers' ability to create sophisticated personalized campaigns using holistic first-party data.

Leveraging Tealium and Leanplum together, brands are able to break information silos and tap expansive reservoirs of captured customer data and infuse that data into mobile campaigns. Brands can then hone in on key insights that highlight drivers of user actions and use those insights to further optimize campaign orchestration and delivery.

"At Tealium, we've always believed strongly in the power of a well-integrated tech ecosystem. When tech vendors go the extra mile to properly integrate and strive for the art of the possible, everybody wins," said Mike Anderson Founder and CTO at Tealium. "We're thrilled to couple our unified customer data solutions with Leanplum's engagement platform allowing brands to effectively engage their customers and drive conversion."

"Our partnership and out-of-the-box integration with Tealium underscores our commitment to our customers' success," said Kate FitzGerald president and CRO of Leanplum. "Enabling our customers to improve their mobile campaigns with data from the web and other off-line sources is a clear example of one plus one is more than two."

Together, Tealium's AudienceStream Customer Data Platform (CDP) and EventStream API Hub , and Leanplum's mobile marketing and optimization platform, Campaign Composer, enable customers to easily sync user data across platforms to increase campaign personalization and maintain a consistent record of customer interactions.

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,200 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multichannel engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Download the media kit and learn more at www.leanplum.com .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

