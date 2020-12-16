Teall Capital To Revolutionize Premium Game And Event Day Experiences With Launch Of REVELxp, Acquisition Of Colonnade Group

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teall Capital, a Winston-Salem, NC and Atlanta, GA based private equity firm, today announced the formation of REVELXP, a new company that will work closely with university partners, as well as professional leagues, teams and properties to re-imagine gameday and non-gameday experiences.

As part of the launch, Teall also shared its acquisition of Colonnade Group, the Birmingham, Ala. based organization that will become a part of REVELXP. Colonnade is widely respected throughout collegiate athletics for its exceptional customer service in managing premium spaces, as well as their unique ability to build engaging and interactive fan experiences over the past three decades.

REVELXP will integrate Colonnade with existing Teall companies Tailgate Guys, PRE and Complex Sports to deliver best-in-class service and sales capabilities to college and professional sports teams. Ray DeWeese, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for Tailgate Guys, PRE and Complex Sports, will become CEO of REVELXP.

"With the launch of REVELXP, we will bring a number of complementary solutions-based businesses into one portfolio company with extraordinarily creative multi-tiered experiences, building on existing offerings and generating completely new revenue streams for our partners," said DeWeese. "The pandemic has further proven that we long for the days when we can once again share in the 'REVELry' that the fan experience provides. REVELXP is uniquely positioned to help our clients off-set the reductions in staff many have implemented, drive immediate new and meaningful revenue, and develop strategies for building and sustaining new generations of fans."

Colonnade's capabilities span a wealth of services, including premium seating sales and management, temporary structures at sports and entertainment venues, development of interactive fan events, and managing VIP hospitality experiences for the NCAA, College Football Playoff, many Power 5 conferences, and universities.

"At Colonnade Group we have always believed in service to our client and the marketplace first as the cornerstone to our building blocks of success," said Robbie Robertson, Colonnade Founder & Chairman. "The changing dynamics of all types of events, as well as spectator participation, is something we feel is extremely important to properly address for the benefit of our clients who are also our great partners. We owe them our best service and revenue creation opportunities! I know of no one who enjoys a better reputation in this market than my longtime friend, Ben Sutton. Joining forces and collective assets to create a legitimate 'one-stop shop' capability is exciting for us, our partners, and those we are privileged to serve. Together we win!"

Robbie Robertson will transition to Vice Chairman, REVELXP. Lori Robertson, Colonnade's President and CEO, will become EVP, Premium Hospitality Experiences, and report to DeWeese.

Ben Sutton, who serves as Chairman of Teall Capital and REVELXP, says he believes "the combinations of talent, experience and national bandwidth of Colonnade, Tailgate Guys, PRE and Complex Sports, under Ray DeWeese's magnificent leadership, is uniquely positioned to work with teams to re-imagine and re-engineer the game day experience, and build the next generation of American sports fans. We're excited to welcome friends and longtime professional colleagues, Robbie and Lori Robertson, to our market-leading enterprise. They've built an incredible company that will no doubt thrive even more as part of REVELXP. And ultimately, this combination means REVELXP is even more uniquely positioned to aggressively support our partners navigate a very challenging environment."

The launch of REVELXP complements Teall Capital's existing portfolio, which focuses on sports, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Along with Tailgate Guys, PRE, Complex Sports and now Colonnade, other investments include Dyehard Fan Supply, Riddle & Bloom, Sunshine Beverages and TPG.

About Teall Capital Partners

Teall Capital is a privately-held set of investments in innovative, high-growth potential lifestyle brands and services. The company's leadership has extensive experience in sports, media, marketing, and entertainment, and the group provides its operating companies deep expertise in a number of disciplines: corporate strategy, organizational management, culture and training, financial strategy, employee operations, recruiting, and expert legal diligence.

Teall Capital is led by Ben C. Sutton, Jr. and invests in complementary organizations that can strategically work together to realize greater value, sharing in expertise, thought leadership, and networks. For more information, please visit TeallCapital.com.

About Colonnade Group

Colonnade Group is a Birmingham-based company that engineers exceptional experiences to elevate every fan's game day. The company was founded in 1991 by Robbie Robertson to fill a gap in event management expertise by providing comprehensive logistical solutions in the areas of premium seating, temporary structures, corporate hospitality and sales, fan experiences and customized solutions. Their clients include more than a dozen Division I Universities, the nation's largest collegiate athletic conferences, the NCAA and a wide-range of corporations. Colonnade Group always conducts business with the highest integrity and an eye towards superior service and resourcefulness. For more information, visit ColonnadeGroup.com.

SOURCE Teall Capital