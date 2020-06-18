Team App's COVID-19 compatible attendance tracking feature is helping community football clubs get back to the field.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team App is a Melbourne based app company being used by hundreds of thousands of sporting clubs worldwide to manage communication with their members. Team App's attendance tracking feature is being used across the football community (https://www.afl.com.au/clubhelp/covid-19/faqs/teamapp-tracker) to track the attendance of players and coaches to help with contact tracing in case of any COVID-19 issues.

Many grassroots sports have returned to training with new protocols that may include a COVID-19 Safety Officer, restricted training numbers and tracking of attendance, usually involving manual paperwork.

Team App has worked swiftly to implement a COVID-19 compatible attendance tracking feature that all clubs using Team App have immediate and free access to use. It enables clubs to find out who can attend training, limits training numbers where appropriate and tracks who attended each session, with all information stored digitally.

Rob Fletcher, Team App CEO said, "Team App is very proud to have the support of Australia's premier sporting body for football clubs to use our attendance tracking feature to assist with COVID-19 compliance. Reducing the administrative burden on coaches and volunteers is crucial, and given the challenging economic times we are thrilled that just like all other Team App features, the attendance tracking feature is free."

Original Team App investor and ex-AFL star Russell Robertsonsaid, "As a former AFL player and now coach of a junior AFL club I know intimately how much footballers, especially the kids, love training with their mates. For Team App to have the AFL's endorsement to help these kids get back to training safely is something that makes me immensely proud."

Established in 2012, Team App is a world-leading free platform enabling any team or club, from any sport or group, to create their own customised smartphone app to manage communication with their members. Team App has over 200,000 teams and millions of members worldwide, with thousands of new users joining every day.

Create a Team App for free directly via the app or at www.teamapp.com.

