Team Hurley )( Takes the Win for Men at Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

2023 Championship Tour Season Continues on the North Shore at Stop No. 2

SUNSET BEACH, Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Hurley )( takes the win for men at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the second stop on the World Surf League Championship Tour. Hurley's World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) won the event Sunday on the North Shore of O'ahu on a picture-perfect day in six-to-eight feet waves. Toledo has 13 Championship Tour victories and sits at World No. 2 on the rankings as he looks to defend his World Title in 2023.

"We are proud of the performance Team Hurley delivered, and are pleased our own World Champion Filipe Toledo came out on top and won for the men," says COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, parent company of Hurley, Ralph Gindi. As the iconic surf brand, Hurley is committed to supporting these top WSL events, pro surfers, as well as the local communities and retailers who help make events like the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach a success," he adds.

Filipe Toledo wins the event for Hurley Pro Men

"What an amazing week of surfing we had for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach," says the winner Filipe Toledo. "Super happy to take the win, and put on a performance for the fans," he adds. Toledo is grateful to Hurley, for continuing to support pro surfers, as a top action-sports performance brand favored by athletes. "Thanks Hurley for supporting our sport and believing in me," says the World Champion Toledo.

Gabriela Bryan finishes third for the Hurley Pro Women

Gabriela Bryan (HAW), new to the Championship Tour, dominated the women on Sunday. "The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach was a very exciting event," says Gabriela Bryan. "I had a lot of fun at this contest and I am really happy with my performance," she adds. "Sunset in general is really tricky waves, but I was stoked to get the chance to perform and do the surfing I wanted to do on quality waves," she says. Gabriela finished third for Hurley Pro women. Hurley's five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) remains in the top No. 1 position on the world rankings, tied with Molly Picklum (AUS) who won the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, her first Championship Tour win.

Eli Hanneman Surfs in his First Championship Tour Event

Hurley's Eli Hanneman was confirmed as one of the event wildcards for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach. "Was insane being able to compete in my first Championship Tour event," says Eli Hanneman. "Ultimately my goal in the next few years is to qualify for Championship Tour, so a chance to surf against the top guys with no pressure was really good," he adds. Eli lost to Hurley teammate and eventual winner Filipe Toledo whom he admires. "Had fun and learned a lot," says Eli Hanneman.

For more information, please visit www.Hurley.com and WorldSurfLeague.com

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com , and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

MEDIA CONTACTS

CHRISTINE PEDDY

Hurley cpeddy@bluestarall.com

212.290.1370 x270

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-hurley--takes-the-win-for-men-at-hurley-pro-sunset-beach-301752605.html

SOURCE Hurley