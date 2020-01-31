Team Members Score Touchdown by Working at MaintenX International

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team members at MaintenX International have scored a touchdown with their choice of employer. To celebrate Sunday's Big Game, Tampa-based MaintenX hosted a catered lunch for all employees.

"We think there's always a reason to celebrate with our MaintenX team members," said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX's VP of Business Development. "It's important for us to show every employee that we value the time, talent and passion they bring to work each day."

More than 100 employees enjoyed a festive football tailgate themed spread featuring nearly a dozen different styles of pizza, as well as salad, chips and a variety of drinks. A Super Bowl pool was drawn up and every square filled out in preparation for the Sunday game.

MaintenX was thrilled to celebrate with employees as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. This year's celebration was also great preparation for the excitement of next year's game. In 2021, Tampa will be the host for the game, giving MaintenX employees a chance to experience the festivities up close.

Over the years, MaintenX has found a number of ways to celebrate with employees. From t-shirt design contests and costume competitions to fun runs and volunteer opportunities, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to special events, MaintenX employees enjoy a range of benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) retirement plans, with 5 percent company match and immediate vesting, paid holidays and sick days, and an on-site gym, kitchen, and car wash days. Technicians also receive perks like company vehicles and fuel cards, opportunities for signing bonuses and overtime, and company-provided uniforms.

"We're proud to offer industry-leading benefits package and unique onsite perks for MaintenX team members," said Schaphorst. "Our team is what makes our success possible."

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.



