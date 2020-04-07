Team Novo Nordisk and Beyond Type 1 Announce New Partnership

ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, and Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes, announced a partnership that will bring the two organizations together around in-person events and online activations to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes.

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

"This is one of the most symbiotic and natural partnerships in the history of the Team Novo Nordisk and we are eager to see what we can do together to change what it looks like to live with diabetes," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-Founder Phil Southerland. "We've enjoyed watching Beyond Type 1's growth over the past five years and can't wait to empower our combined communities to keep chasing their dreams with diabetes."

Recently Beyond Type 1 announced that it would expand its collection of websites, resources, and unique content into five new languages: Dutch, French, German, Italian, and Swedish. This builds upon its existing English and Spanish content.

2020 marks Team Novo Nordisk's eighth season racing as part of the International Cycling Union (UCI) ProSeries, which takes them to numerous countries around the world in Europe, USA, Africa, and Asia as they race to change diabetes. Team Novo Nordisk has more than three dozen athletes and ambassadors from 18 different countries within its pipeline. This includes six native French speakers, six native Spanish speakers, five native Dutch speakers, two native German speakers, and two native Italian speakers.

"Team Novo Nordisk's international cyclists offer tremendous inspiration, showcasing how people with diabetes can compete at the highest of levels," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We're thrilled to be working together to serve new communities globally, working together to provide education and raise awareness for everyone impacted by diabetes."

By combining the strengths and expertise of the two organizations, this partnership will focus on high-value and engaging digital content that empowers the global diabetes community.

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes.

