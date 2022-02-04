|
TEAMSTER LEADERS LAUD STEPS TAKEN BY MEXICAN AUTO WORKERS TO UNIONIZE
WASHINGTON and LAVAL, QC, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 2 and 3, over 6,000 workers employed at the General Motors Assembly plant in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico voted by a 76 percent margin for union representation by the National Independent Union for Workers in the Automotive Industry (SINTTIA).
"This week workers at the GM assembly plant in Silao voted overwhelmingly for representation by an independent union formed by the workers at the plant. Their choice was for a democratic worker voice over the 'protection contract' system still prevalent in Mexico. All Teamsters, including the tens of thousands of Mexican heritage, applaud their courage," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa.
Teamsters Canada President François Laporte agreed. "Their vote is a sign of hope and encouragement for Mexican workers in manufacturing as well as service industries, including transportation services, to demand their voices be heard in the workplace," he said. "Recent labor law reforms in Mexico that require secret ballot elections by workers to ratify collective bargaining agreements provide a pathway for democratic unions. They should know that they enjoy the solidarity of supply chain workers throughout North America."
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.
