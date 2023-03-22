22.03.2023 22:35:00

TEAMSTERS AT RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN TO HOLD UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE THURSDAY

Workers Fight for Fair Contract, Call on the College to Stop Stalling

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, Teamsters at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) will begin a one-day unfair labor practice (ULP) strike to protest RISD's failure to comply with labor laws. Recently, Local 251 filed ULP charges against RISD for failing to pay a general wage increase and changing starting rates for workers without providing them with notice or an opportunity to bargain.

For the last several months, workers have been fighting to secure their first contract at the college and negotiations have recently stalled. Local 251 represents 62 custodians, groundskeepers, and movers at RISD.



WHO:

Rhode Island School of Design Workers + Teamsters Local 251 Members





WHEN:

3:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 23, 2023





WHERE:

Rhode Island School of Design



20 Washington Place



Providence, RI 02903


Contact:
Matt Taibi, (401) 434-0454
mtaibi@teamster.org 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

