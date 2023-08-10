10.08.2023 23:27:00

TEAMSTERS COMMEND DOL FOR RE-INSTITUTING STRONG PREVAILING WAGE STANDARDS

Comprehensive Update of Davis-Bacon a Huge Victory for Construction Workers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the Dept. of Labor for its announcement that it has issued a ruling on prevailing wage standards under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA). The ruling will return the definition of "prevailing wage" to the standard used from 1935 to 1983, thereby requiring compensation on federally funded construction projects to be on par with a living wage for workers in a given locality.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The methods for determining prevailing wage rates never should have been modified in the first place, so we commend Secretary Su and the Biden-Harris administration for doing right by working-class communities," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The workers on these jobs are responsible for re-building our country. They are patriots and deserve to be rewarded for their service."

In addition to returning the prevailing wage to the pre-1983 standard, the DOL ruling will also improve the prevailing wage update system so rates keep pace with actual wages, modernize regulatory language to reflect current construction industry practices, and strengthen worker protection and enforcement mechanisms to ensure employers comply with the new standards.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we're experiencing a federally backed construction boom at a level that hasn't been seen since the New Deal," said Thomas Gesualdi, Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division Director. "Modernizing prevailing wage standards under the DBRA is integral to making sure these investments benefit the American middle class."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
mmcquaid@teamster.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-commend-dol-for-re-instituting-strong-prevailing-wage-standards-301898355.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen