TEAMSTERS CONTINUE TO MONITOR PROPOSED KROGER-ALBERTSONS MERGER

Teamsters Warehouse Division Issues Update on Proposed Purchase of Albertsons Companies by The Kroger Company

(WASHINGTON) – Following the announcement of The Kroger Company's (NYSE: KR) agreement to buy Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) in October 2022, the Teamsters Warehouse Division has hosted a series of meetings with company representatives to discuss the potential impact of the proposed merger on more than 20,000 Teamsters at Kroger and Albertsons.

The Warehouse Division has met with senior management at Kroger and Albertsons to express the union's concerns on how the combined companies' operations could affect Teamster jobs and membership levels, particularly with respect to automation initiatives, use of third-party logistics, and potential storefront or banner divestitures to achieve federal regulatory approval.

"We strongly believe that the only pathway to success for Kroger and Albertsons is through continued work with the Teamsters and organized labor on these key issues to ensure that our members, both current and future, grow and prosper in lockstep with the companies," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

dmoskowitz@teamster.org

/PRNewswire -- March 1, 2023/

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters