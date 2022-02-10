10.02.2022 23:24:00

TEAMSTERS DENOUNCE FREEDOM CONVOY BLOCKADE AT CANADIAN BORDER

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is the official statement of Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa regarding the ongoing blockade by the Freedom Convoy protest at the United States-Canada border.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The Teamsters Union denounces the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest at the Canadian border that continues to hurt workers and negatively impact our economy. The livelihood of working Americans and Canadians in the automotive, agricultural, and manufacturing sectors is threatened by this blockade.

"Our economy is growing under the Biden Administration, and this disruption in international trade threatens to derail the gains we have made. Our members are some of the hardest workers in the country and are being prevented from doing their jobs. The Teamsters call on the organizers of this action to end this protest and instead, engage in meaningful political discourse with the Canadian government to find a solution."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
pressteam@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-denounce-freedom-convoy-blockade-at-canadian-border-301480310.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

