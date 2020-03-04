Teamsters Joint Council 39 Endorses Jill Karofsky For Wisconsin Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 has unanimously endorsed Judge Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Karofsky currently serves as a Dane County Circuit Court Judge and has been on the Court since 2017. She is running against Daniel Kelly, an appointee of former Governor Scott Walker.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court is out of balance with the 5-2 majority of Justices biased towards wealthy and corporate interests," said Bill Carroll, Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator. "The citizens of our State need a Judge that is fair, independent and impartial when it comes to interpreting our laws. Electing Judge Karofsky to the Supreme Court will help keep the imbalance from getting worse."

Building on the 2018 election success in statewide races, Teamsters in Joint Council 39 are ramping up their efforts to get the vote out for the election which is set for Tuesday, April 7th. Go to www.jillforjustice.com for more information on this great Supreme Court candidate.

"Since the election is the same day as the Democratic primary, the expected higher turnout will create a great opportunity for us because turnout equals success for candidates that appeal to a broad base of voters," Carroll said. "We are working hard to educate and motivate our members to amplify their voice and influence in the political process by participating in each and every election."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four locals across Wisconsin. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Bill Carroll, (414) 258-4545

bcarroll@local344.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-joint-council-39-endorses-jill-karofsky-for-wisconsin-supreme-court-301016611.html

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 39