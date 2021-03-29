Teamsters Joint Council 39 Endorses Jill Underly for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 39 announced its endorsement of Dr. Jill Underly for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Dr. Underly has worked on all levels of public education in Wisconsin, establishing an outstanding reputation as a teacher, principal and superintendent. In her more than two decades of experience, Dr. Underly has fought to ensure every child in the Wisconsin public school system has the opportunity for a first-class education.

"Wisconsin Teamsters know a hard worker when they see one, and Dr. Jill Underly is the type of tireless champion our children need as State Superintendent of Public Instruction," said Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator Bill Carroll. "Her leadership will promote our Wisconsin values and her support from the teachers in the school system is unquestioned. Dr. Underly will do whatever it takes give our children the head start they need through a high-quality public education."

