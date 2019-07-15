Teamsters Local 118 And Wegmans Food Markets Reach Tentative Agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Local 118) -- After months of negotiations, Teamsters Local 118 is pleased to announce a new five-year tentative agreement with Wegmans Food Markets.

Subject to ratification by the membership, this agreement provides for the largest wage package of any agreement previously reached with the company. In addition, the Union was able to successfully address significant issues impacting seniority rights, vacations, the use of part-time workers and other areas.

"Lead negotiator Chris Toole and the entire Union Committee of Stewards did an outstanding job of standing united and firm on their proposals. The historic progress made under this agreement is a testament to the success Wegmans enjoys due to the hard work of our members," stated Local 118 President Paul Markwitz.

Members will receive copies of the tentative agreement and the Local will conduct contract review meeting with a ratification vote expected to take place the week of July 29th.

Local 118 represents approximately 4300 Members throughout the greater Rochester area. Follow us on Facebook at Friends of Teamsters Local 118, on Twitter @Teamsters118 or visit www.teamsterslocal118.org.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters.

