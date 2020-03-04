Teamsters Local 727 Pens Letter To NYT Editor Reacting To Paper's Recent Exposé On Missing Medication Error Complaints

CHICAGO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 Secretary-Treasurer John Coli, Jr. submitted the following letter to the New York Times in response to the newspaper's February 21 article exposing major retail pharmacies' questionable behavior surrounding medication errors:

"The article on medication errors at pharmacies deeply resonated with Teamsters Local 727's pharmacist members. 500 of these pharmacists, who are employed by Osco Drug, a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, have been working without a contract for nearly a year due to the company's dismissal of similar safety concerns.

"Local 727 has pressed for safer working conditions throughout negotiations, citing pharmacists' long, exhaustive shifts as a danger to both the pharmacists and the communities they serve. Osco has ignored these concerns and instead proposed expanding 12-hour workdays for pharmacists.

"To investigate the impact of these unsafe conditions, Local 727 requested information on the number of prescriptions that have been misfilled. Though this would not include patient data, Osco has refused to produce the information unless the union signs a non-disclosure agreement. Like Walgreens, it seems Osco is attempting to hide information.

"While unfair labor practice charges are pending with the National Labor Relations Board over this issue, Local 727 believes patients have a right to this information and Osco should release the data immediately."

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

