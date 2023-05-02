|
02.05.2023 00:46:00
TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE DOWN AAA CONTRACT PROPOSAL
Workers Demand American Automobile Association Get Serious About Bargaining
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 665 members who work as insurance sales agents at the American Automobile Association of Northern California, Nevada & Utah (AAA-NCNU) overwhelmingly voted down a contract proposal made by the organization.
"These workers voted overwhelmingly to reject this agreement because of the proposed concessions," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "No Teamster working at AAA-NCNU will accept any reduction in compensation in an agreement. AAA needs to make a good-faith proposal that includes an increase in performance compensation, greater job security, and a cost of living adjustment."
AAA will be facing a hearing later this month at the National Labor Relations Board for over a dozen unfair labor practice charges for related to union-busting and bargaining in bad faith. AAA has been gradually eliminating positions and shifting the work to a call center in Utah since workers voted to join Local 665 two years ago. In addition to branch closures and unreasonable contract proposals, AAA-NCNU has stopped all hiring in the bargaining unit and harassed union supporters.
"We're standing strong because we need guarantees on our job security and compensation package," said Clinton Ward, a AAA sales agent and bargaining committee member. "It's time AAA management get serious about bargaining a fair contract."
Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to teamsters665.org/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-overwhelmingly-vote-down-aaa-contract-proposal-301812442.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 665
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen nach Fed-Entscheid unter Druck -- ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der Dow Jones rutscht im Mittwochshandel in die Verlustzone. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.