TEAMSTERS STAGE PRACTICE PICKET AT CEMEX

Workers Protest Lack of Respect for Organizing Rights

On Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 AM PST, CEMEX Drivers of Southern California will be engaging in a practice picket to demand the company refrain from any interference or illegal activity during their efforts to gain union representation.

In a recent ruling, a federal judge found that the company committed 23 violations of workers' rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). CEMEX workers want the company to allow for a fair election without interference and begin to collectively bargain.





What: CEMEX Practice Picket When: Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 AM PST Where: 1000 North LaBrea Ave (intersection of LaBrea Ave and Romaine St.)

Los Angeles, CA 90038 Who: CEMEX workers, Teamsters and their allies Visuals: Workers and their allies picketing and holding signs Interviews: Available upon request



