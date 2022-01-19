|
19.01.2022 22:36:00
TEAMSTERS STAGE PRACTICE PICKET AT CEMEX
Workers Protest Lack of Respect for Organizing Rights
On Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 AM PST, CEMEX Drivers of Southern California will be engaging in a practice picket to demand the company refrain from any interference or illegal activity during their efforts to gain union representation.
In a recent ruling, a federal judge found that the company committed 23 violations of workers' rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). CEMEX workers want the company to allow for a fair election without interference and begin to collectively bargain.
What:
CEMEX Practice Picket
When:
Thursday, January 20 at 10:00 AM PST
Where:
1000 North LaBrea Ave (intersection of LaBrea Ave and Romaine St.)
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Who:
CEMEX workers, Teamsters and their allies
Visuals:
Workers and their allies picketing and holding signs
Interviews:
Available upon request
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669
mmcquaid@teamster.org
/PRNewswire -- Jan. 19, 2022/
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.