Teamsters Statement on Death of UPS Teamster Drivers on PA Turnpike

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union mourns the loss of two Teamsters Local 776 members and UPS drivers, Dennis Kehler and Daniel Kepner, who were killed Sunday in an accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The pile-up involved several tractor trailers that reportedly crashed after a tour bus was unable to negotiate a turn and hit an embankment. Five people were killed and 60 injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Kehler was a 28-year Teamster with UPS and Kepner was a five-year Teamster at the company.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our union and its 1.4 million members are keeping brothers Dennis Kehler and Daniel Kepner's family, friends and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that we've lost two of our own, Brothers Kehler and Kepner. Our Teamster UPS family is united in our condolences to their families and ready to assist in any way we can," said Denis Taylor, Director of the Teamsters Package Division.

