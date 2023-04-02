TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN BOSTON APRIL 2 ON CUSP OF UPS NATIONAL CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

340K UPS Teamsters Fighting for Strong Deal, Better Pay, More Full-time Jobs, Workplace Safety

(BOSTON) – UPS Teamsters, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, and Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will rally in Boston on Sunday, April 2, as they gear up for the start of national negotiations impacting more than 340,000 package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide.

The Teamsters' national master agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. Negotiations for a new deal begin April 17 in Washington, DC. UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract and are prepared to strike if UPS fails to deliver by the contract's expiration on July 31, 2023.

Full- and part-time UPS Teamsters are united for a contract that guarantees better pay for all workers, more full-time job opportunities, an end to corporate harassment and forced overtime, elimination of a two-tier wage system, and protection from heat and other workplace hazards.

National contract negotiations come just months after UPS reported record profits, including revenue exceeding $100 billion for the first time, and pay of $19 million for UPS CEO Carol Tomé.

Other rallies will kick off nationwide following the event in Boston as UPS Teamsters represented at 176 Teamster local unions fight for a more secure future.





WHAT: UPS Teamsters Rally for a Strong Contract



WHO: UPS rank-and-file Teamsters

Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President

Fred Zuckerman, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer



WHEN: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 10 a.m.



WHERE: Teamsters Local 25, 544 Main Street, Boston, MA, 02129 and live-streamed at:

http://ibt.io/upsapril2rally

**To RSVP for Sunday's rally, please email Kara Deniz at KDeniz@teamster.org**

Media Contact:

Zoe PiSierra,zoe.pisierra@berlinrosen.com

Kara Deniz, kdeniz@teamster.org

On-the-ground Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

