TeamSupport Named Best Help Desk Software for 2020 by Digital.com

SEATTLE, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products and services, has named TeamSupport B2B customer support software to its list of best help desk software solutions for 2020. The guide features 20 top solutions based on customer feedback, pricing, and plan options.

According to Digital.com, help desk software is ideal for small businesses that can not afford a dedicated customer service team. Experts for the website evaluated several solutions with capabilities such as a self-service portal to start requests, a ticketing system for teams to sort and prioritize requests, social media integrations and more. TeamSupport and other software options selected for the final list, all offer flexible pricing and platforms that can be customized to meet the needs of each business.

"When we built TeamSupport it was to fill a gap in the B2B customer support software industry. In other words, helping businesses help their business customers more efficiently and reduce the time it takes to resolve issues," said Robert C. Johnson, CEO, TeamSupport. "We're very proud to be recognized on this list. And we look forward to offering new product enhancements in the near future."

Digital.com developed this guide to help small businesses and startups make informed decisions about customer service solutions. To access the complete list of top help desk software systems, please visit https://digital.com/blog/help-desk-software/.

ABOUT TEAMSUPPORT

TeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) companies. Created by industry experts who lived through the struggles of being a B2B company in a B2C (business-to-consumer) support world, TeamSupport has spent the past decade creating a product to help companies build stronger customer relationships. With an emphasis on streamlined collaboration among teams and built around the entire B2B customer, rather than focused on each individual contact or ticket, TeamSupport stands alone as the leading support software solution created for businesses who need to help other businesses solve problems.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

