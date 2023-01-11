TeamViewer Expects Double-digit Revenue Growth In FY22

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) said it expects revenue for fiscal year 2022 to be at 566 million euros, resulting in 13% year-on-year growth - in line with the company's guidance of 565 million euros - 580 million euros.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2022 to be at the upper end of the guidance range of 45%-47%, despite the full effect of sport sponsorships and increasing inflationary cost pressure.

Billings grew 24% or 20% at constant currency to 191 million euros in the fourth quarter 2022.

TeamViewer noted that it will publish its preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on February 7, 2023. At that time, the company will also give guidance on the expected fiscal year 2023 performance and the company's capital allocation.

