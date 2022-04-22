|
22.04.2022 08:02:13
TeamViewer Names Michael Wilkens CFO, Effective Sept.1 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced Friday the appointment of Michael Wilkens as Chief Financial Officer and Board member, effective September 1.
Wilkens, currently Senior Vice President Group Controlling of Deutsche Telekom AG, will succeed Stefan Gaiser whose contract expires in August.
In his new role, Wilkens will lead the company's global Finance organization assuming responsibilities for Accounting, Controlling, Treasury and Investor Relations as well as Corporate Governance, ESG, IT Security and Operations.
He has been with Deutsche Telekom for more than 20 years, and currently holds the position as Senior Vice President Group Controlling of the DAX constituent.
Wilkens said, "TeamViewer is a very healthy company with a unique financial profile of strong growth, high profitability and cash generation. At the same time, the company has great potential as it addresses the major topics of our time such as digital transformation, global connectivity, and remote work."
