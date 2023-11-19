Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 14:00:00
Tech Companies Can't Stop Spending on Artificial Intelligence (AI): 1 Stock to Buy to Cash In on the Megatrend
It seems like every company in the world is talking about how it can use artificial intelligence to improve its operations.In a recent survey by MIT Technology Review, every enterprise that responded said it would increase its spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next year. Businesses can't afford not to look at the ways AI could help them improve their results -- to do otherwise would put them at risk of being left behind.A few businesses are particularly well positioned to benefit from the forthcoming growth in AI spending. Among them, one of the best options for investors is Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR). The real estate investment trust specializes in data centers. And management says it's just starting to see the impact of growing AI spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
