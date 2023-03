Tech Companies Ditch AI Ethics Staff As Panic Rises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Who's afraid of ChatGPT? The competition, apparently.Over 1,000 academics and techies signed an open letter calling for companies to pause training on any training of AI models "more powerful" than GPT-4 for six months. While the letter is getting a lot of attention, what's overlooked is how rapidly shrinking tech companies have gutted their ethical AI departments in the face of ChatGPT's growing "power," per a report in the Financial Times.Continue reading