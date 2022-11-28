|
28.11.2022 01:00:37
Tech Company Wants to Cure Brain Ailments with Teeny Tiny Robots
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If this were The Matrix, you wouldn't want a robot climbing into your head. Now imagine if instead of trying to suck the life out of you, they were robotic life-savers.The team that created Apple's Face ID is on the verge of a game-changing medical development – robots smaller than a fingernail injected into the skull to deliver drugs directly to the brain, with no overspill to the rest of the body.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!