Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty Announce Partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, announced a strategic partnership with Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty, a nationally ranked full-service real estate services firm.

Curbio is the only turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they are listed so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold—with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Founded in the Washington DC Metro Region, the company now offers its services in 12 cities nationwide, with plans to expand to 40 cities by the end of 2020.

Curbio's technology platform simplifies and accelerates every stage of the renovation, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Its on-the-ground Project Managers handle the renovations from beginning to end, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

"As part of our overall innovation strategy, we constantly seek to provide the most powerful and effective tools and programs to help our agents grow their business and achieve success," said Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty Mid-Atlantic CEO and President Kevin Wiles. "Our work with Curbio promises to take an enormous project like pre-sale renovation and make it faster, less expensive and simpler for sellers while maximizing the sale price and minimizing days on market."

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor.

"Curbio doesn't just defer payment until settlement, we're transforming renovation into an easy, on-demand service," said Rikki Rogers, Vice President of Marketing at Curbio. "We're helping homeowners across the country sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation."

Curbio, through its close work with Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty, will provide agents with an array of marketing resources and training to help them win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes. Working with major real estate brokerages supports Curbio's strategic decision to work exclusively with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent.

ABOUT CURBIO

Curbio Inc. (www.curbio.com) is a venture-funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its headquarters in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHWAY HOMESERVICES PENFED REALTY

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of almost $5 billion. The company has 1,800 agents and more than 50 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide. PenFed Realty is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.

