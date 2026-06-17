Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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17.06.2026 13:15:00
Tech ETFs Are Doing Something Unprecedented Right Now. Should Investors Buy or Wait?
Most investors know the second quarter of this year has been a good one. Bouncing back from the pullback stemming from the beginning of the military conflict with Iran, since March 30, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), meant to mirror the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), has gained a little more than 17%.That's only a pittance compared to the performance of one particular sector during this stretch, however. Fueled by the euphoria surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and then bolstered by recent earnings reports, technology ETFs like the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLK), Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: IYW) have gained anywhere from 40% to 45% from their late-March low. That's the first time we've seen such outperformance in years, and really, ever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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