Tech firms read the look on your face

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As AR and VR slowly but surely gain traction in gaming, tech firms want to know where your head's at: Sony and Meta both filed patent applications for tech that tracks facial expressions while in an artificial reality device. Let's start with Meta. The company is seeking to patent a method for facial expression tracking that, in some examples, doesn't require "cameras or complex image data processing." Instead, Meta's tech uses an illuminator and a photon detector. Continue reading
ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen erwartet. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

