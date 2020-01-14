Tech Journalist Paul Hochman Showcased New Tech on Tips On TV Blog

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades as a top tech guru on network TV and writing for several prestigious technology magazines, Paul Hochman, has established himself as one of the most respected broadcast journalists specializing in technology coverage. Paul was live from the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas giving viewers a sneak preview of some the hot new technology that will be hitting the market in the future. CES is where all the newest gadgets are first introduced to the public. Hochman has made a career out of simplifying complex technology so that the average consumer can understand.

A COOL TECH DEVICE ON DISPLAY AT CES

The ATH-CK3TW truly wireless in-ear headphones with an ultra-compact design are ready to go whenever and wherever, empowering one to "explore and connect." For more than 50 years, Audio-Technica has been dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products, including the ATH-CK3TW Wireless in-ear headphones. The ATH-CK3TW are even equipped with smart sensors that automatically power on and off when placed into their charging case. They can even detect when one removes the headphones from their ears and when they are put back in, automatically pausing and playing the audio again, so that they never miss a beat. The ATH-CK3TW earbuds work six hours on a full charge, with 24 hours of additional power available from the charging case. For more information, visit www.audio-technica.com

NEW TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE LIFE AND WORK EASIER

Honda wants to make work more comfortable for its production associates, and is introducing a collaboration with startup Skelex. Through the Honda Xcelerator program, the company is looking at implementing Skelex's ergonomic device at its manufacturing plants. This would help to alleviate fatigue from the shoulders as a result of repetitive overhead work. Honda believes the human touch is still required to achieve high quality and flexibility in manufacturing, and the Skelex's ergonomic device allows users to reach and lift while minimizing repetitive strain injuries. Skelex 360 enhances the natural motion of the arms and torso, creating a sensation of weightlessness in the arms when reaching overhead. For more information, visit www.hondainnovations.com

MORE NEW INNOVATIONS

Mastercard has a new augmented reality Application that lets cardholders see, explore and access the benefits of their card. The industry-first card benefits Application delivers a photorealistic AR experience that transports users to a 360-degree virtual environment, where card benefits are brought to life. Cardholders can find and fully explore their card benefits in an immersive, digital environment that can be easily accessed with their mobile device. Card benefits delivered via Augmented Reality put the power in the hands of the consumer to access the full potential of Mastercard's offerings. For more information, visit www.mastercard.com

www.tipsontv.com

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

paul-hochman-at-ces.png

Paul Hochman at CES.

Technology expert gives insight on some of 2020's newest gadgets.

Related Links

Video

Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-journalist-paul-hochman-showcased-new-tech-on-tips-on-tv-blog-300986089.html

SOURCE Tips on TV