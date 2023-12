Tech leaders sound off on new AI regulations

Last month, the Biden administration issued a sweeping executive order focusing on artificial intelligence. The edict particularly focused on privacy concerns and the potential for bias in AI -aided decision-making. Either could potentially violate citizens' civil rights. The executive order was a tangible indication that AI is on the government's regulatory radar.We spoke to AI practitioners about the order and found they were concerned about both the nature of the proposed regulations and the potential for further restrictions. No industry likes being regulated, of course, but it's worth listening to what those working in the trenches have to say. Their comments highlight the likely pain points of future interactions between the US government and the fast-growing AI industry.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel