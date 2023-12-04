04.12.2023 11:00:00

Tech leaders sound off on new AI regulations

Last month, the Biden administration issued a sweeping executive order focusing on artificial intelligence. The edict particularly focused on privacy concerns and the potential for bias in AI-aided decision-making. Either could potentially violate citizens' civil rights. The executive order was a tangible indication that AI is on the government's regulatory radar.We spoke to AI practitioners about the order and found they were concerned about both the nature of the proposed regulations and the potential for further restrictions. No industry likes being regulated, of course, but it's worth listening to what those working in the trenches have to say. Their comments highlight the likely pain points of future interactions between the US government and the fast-growing AI industry.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 542,00 0,55% Ai Holdings Corp
On 29,83 -1,42% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen