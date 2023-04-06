|
06.04.2023 14:30:00
Tech Manufacturing Is on the Rise in the U.S. -- a Water Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary
Perhaps you've heard: The U.S. is aiming to "reshore" manufacturing operations -- and especially in the tech sector -- after spending the last few decades offshoring to countries where production is far cheaper (all in the name of boosting profit margins, of course).Now, with inflation in basic commodities on the rise, bringing some of that manufacturing home is going to be tough. The Federal government is ready to help with legislation like the U.S. CHIPS Act (semiconductor manufacturing) and related Inflation Reduction Act (funding for renewable energy and related projects) to help grease the skids. With hard asset investment like tech manufacturing on the rise, a number of industries could be key beneficiaries through 2030 -- and one of them could actually be a water stock. Here's why Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is worth a look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
