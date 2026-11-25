(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to see initial weakness following the mixed performance seen on Tuesday.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 3.2 percent plunge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade may contribute to the selling pressure in the technology sector following recent volatility.

Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) are plunging by more than 6 percent in pre-market trading, while shares of Claude developer Anthropic are tumbling by more than 5 percent.

"Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia removed an immediate source of uncertainty and helped lift the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, but Tuesday's losses and softer futures show that investors are reluctant to treat one powerful session as a turning point, with the index having given back a meaningful portion of the rebound," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com.

"The issue is broader than Nvidia's leadership," she added. "Its shares fell back on Tuesday, while questions about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investment remain unresolved."

After surging a day earlier, Wall Street handed back some of those gains on Tuesday, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff.

The markets opened under water, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and Nasdaq, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.9 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the Nasdaq slumped 356.02 points or 1.5 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.5 percent to end at 7,201.09.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street was fueled by the technology shares on the Nasdaq amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations.

One day after a sharp surge thanks to Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang, the company's shares slumped almost 8 percent on Tuesday on concerns that Huang's return could result in potential setbacks from national security investigations.

Investors were also troubled by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50 percent and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00 percent goal.

Williams said he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed. After raising the rates to the 3.75 to 4.00 percent range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are currently betting on a 95.8 percent chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the Fed on December 8-9. The odds on a half-point hike stand at 4.2 percent.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed its U.S. consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November from a revised 91.9 in the previous month. The score was expected to come in at 92.25 for November.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.53 to $82.58 a barrel after surging $1.88 to $82.05 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $3,486.10, down $75.80 compared to the previous session's close of $3,561.90. On Tuesday, gold tumbled $89.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.34 yen compared to the 159.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0940 compared to yesterday's $1.0964.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japanese and South Korean markets leading regional losses, on doubts over whether massive technology spending can generate sufficient returns.

Investors also braced for the release of October PCE and Q3 GDP readings later in the day as well as a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on India, China, and 14 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.

Gold extended losses and was down 0.7 percent at $3,528 an ounce as the U.S. dollar regained momentum in Asian trading.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent to $89.69 a barrel, giving back some of the previous sessions gain as traders weighed signs of rising supply against escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.

China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 2 percent to 3,476.47 amid uncertainty regarding the upcoming tariffs announcement.

"Tariff and trade wars serve no one's interests," a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry reportedly said, adding "the so-called overcapacity doesn't really exist, and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1 percent to 21,966.01 after the Trump administration blacklisted a Singaporean subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding over the alleged diversion of restricted advanced computing chips.

Japanese markets tumbled due to caution around richly valued technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 2.8 percent to 57,011.62, while the broader Topix Index settled half a percent lower at 3,746.20.

Advantest, Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group and Kioxia Holdings plummeted by 13-15 percent as Nvidia's renewed selloff underscored persistent weakness in the AI trade.

Seoul stocks nosedived amid renewed doubts on AI trade's durability. The Kospi Index plummeted 6.2 percent to 4,697.51, dragged down by technology stocks, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and SK Square falling 10-11 percent.

Australian markets ended modestly lower after core inflation unexpectedly accelerated in October, reinforcing the RBA's hawkish bias and denting rate cut hopes.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 percent to 8,692.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.4 percent lower at 8,794.30.

Miners and technology stocks led the losses as copper markets faced volatility on growing doubts about artificial intelligence returns.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index rose 0.6 percent to 14,047.93, with Auckland International Airport and Meridian Energy leading the way higher.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell around 1 percent despite further attacks around the Strait of Hormuz.

As doubts continue to swirl over the AI boom, investors watched for details on potential new U.S. tariffs and the October PCE inflation report, which could shape the Federal Reserve's policy path.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent.

German automaker Volkswagen jumped 4 percent after the first round of labor talks ended without a deal.

Aroundtown rose about 2 percent after the commercial real estate specialist raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

Dutch technology investor Prosus tumbled 3.3 percent after reporting a decline in its fiscal first-half net profit.

Pets At Home shares soared 11 percent. The British pet retailer and veterinary services provider said it expects full-year profits at the top end of analyst forecasts.

Swedish medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra rallied 8.4 percent as it reported increased sales and profitability for the first half of FY27.

Radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta advanced 1.5 percent after reporting second-quarter revenue and adjusted operating profit above expectations.

Remy Cointreau surged almost 11 percent. The French spirits maker boosted its expectations for profitability this fiscal year after current operating income returned to growth in the first half.

U.S. Economic News

Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.7 percent in October after rising by 0.3 percent in September, while personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in October after increasing by 0.6 percent in September.

The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended November 21st.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 189,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 200,000 from the 203,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department also said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to196,000, a decrease of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average of 197,500.

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in October after surging by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.9 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a decrease in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders grew by 0.5 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2026.

The Commerce Department said gross domestic product shot up by 4.3 percent in the third quarter compared to the 3.4 percent jump previously estimated. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 3.6 percent.

The report said the much stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of October, New home sales are expected to plunge by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 351,000.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on crude oil inventories in the week ended November 20th at 10:30 am ET.

At 11:30 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, at 2 pm ET.