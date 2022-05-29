|
29.05.2022 12:45:00
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Technology stocks have been hammered this year as investors have shunned richly valued, high-growth companies for a multitude of reasons, including rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the Russia-Ukraine war, leading to a 28% slide in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index.The NASDAQ's slide has led to a brutal sell-off in Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock. Shares of the chipmaker, which supplies chips used in security and automotive cameras, have crashed 60% so far this year despite the company's terrific growth. Investors, however, are hoping for a turnaround in Ambarella's fortunes when it releases its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings report on May 31.But will Ambarella be able to overcome the supply chain problems affecting the semiconductor industry and deliver a solid report? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!