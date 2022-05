Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have been hammered this year as investors have shunned richly valued, high-growth companies for a multitude of reasons, including rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the Russia-Ukraine war, leading to a 28% slide in the NASDAQ -100 Technology Sector index.The NASDAQ 's slide has led to a brutal sell-off in Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock. Shares of the chipmaker, which supplies chips used in security and automotive cameras, have crashed 60% so far this year despite the company's terrific growth. Investors, however, are hoping for a turnaround in Ambarella's fortunes when it releases its fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings report on May 31.But will Ambarella be able to overcome the supply chain problems affecting the semiconductor industry and deliver a solid report? Let's find out.